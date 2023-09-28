Wayne Brady thinks coming out as pansexual could improve his love life. The 51-year-old star came out as pansexual – meaning he’s attracted to people regardless of their s*x or gender – earlier this year, and Wayne admits that it’s helped him to feel liberated.

Wayne has always found it hard to fully commit himself to a relationship, knowing that he’s not being entirely authentic to himself.

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, Wayne Brady shared: “It would be hard for me to truly put myself 100 percent into a relationship when there’s this nagging doubt that I have not explored that piece of me, or even given voice to having that option.

“It doesn’t mean that it’s ever going to manifest itself in a relationship with a man, or a relationship with this person. I don’t know, but at least being able to voice that, so that, if I go into a relationship, whomever I’m in a relationship with knows me 100 percent.”

However, Wayne expects things to change as he is moving forward in life after coming out. He said: “I think that’s the piece that was missing, that I couldn’t verbalize, ’cause I couldn’t lock on to it. I always felt this much dishonest, and if I was being dishonest, then there’s no way to truly give yourself 100 percent.

“Now I feel differently about that ’cause I went, ‘Oh, well now you know. So if you were to be involved with me, you know Wayne in totality.’ I’m not hiding anything now, so now I can approach you in a way that I never have.”

Wayne actually feels much more relaxed since coming out as pansexual. He said: “The best part is, now that I’ve said this out loud, I don’t have to worry. I could show up at a red carpet. I could be at Denny’s for all you know, I’m not ducking anybody … because it is what it is, and I’m free to do that.”

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Once Broke All Hell Loose By Flaunting Her Teenage Curves In A Skimpy Satin Bra & Knickers, Leaving Us In Doubt As She Looked Carbon Copy Of Her Daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News