Victoria Beckham Reveals 'Botox' Is Not For Her: "I’m 49 & Don’t Have A Hang-Up About It..."

Victoria Beckham won’t have Botox.

The 49-year-old fashion designer insisted she doesn’t like the effects the wrinkle-smoothing injections have on the face and she is comfortable with getting older, so simply just wants to look “rested and fresh” rather than try out “scary” procedures to look younger than her years.

Victoria Beckham told The Sunday Times Style magazine: “You tend to get that quite shiny forehead, plus your eyebrows go too high. I’m not trying to turn back the clock. I’m 49 and don’t have a hang-up about it.”

Victoria Beckham added, “I want to look like a good version of myself, rested and fresh. I think it’s about little things. Same with make-up — it’s about not doing too much, which can be really ageing.”

“I went to an event recently and people had very ‘big’ [overfilled] faces. There are some scary options out there.”

However, the former Spice Girls star did admit to undergoing non-invasive laser skin treatments.

Victoria Beckham added: “I like to try some laser treatments when I’m in LA, and I do a bit of Collagenwave [a skin tightening treatment using radio frequency].

“What I have had done, which is quite good, is when they lightly ‘burn’ the underneath of your eyes. It’s not intrusive, there’s no downtime, so it’s not overly dramatic.”

Victoria Beckham has grown more comfortable with herself as she’s gotten older and “wouldn’t want to be 25 again”.

Beckham said: “I am comfortable with who I am, I accept how I look, I make the best of what I have. I feel, professionally and personally, really accomplished at 49.

“I consider how I apply my make-up. But I like how it feels being older.

“I wouldn’t want to be 25 again. I was the kind of young woman who would look in the mirror and see what needed to be improved upon, as opposed to what actually looked OK.

“I’ve always been quite tough on myself, but because of that I’ve also always strived to be the best version of myself. It’s not about changing anything, it’s just about looking at the best version of yourself.

“I have more muscle tone at 49 than I did at 25.

“I don’t obsess over it, but I think age shouldn’t stop you from achieving personal goals. You can still look great. You know more about your body, you know what works. I know what I’ve got to do in the gym, I know what I’ve got to eat, I know more about what works on my face. Knowledge is a great thing.”

