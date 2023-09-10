Stassi Schroeder has given birth to her second child. The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star and her husband Beau Clark welcomed their son Messer Rhys – a brother for two-year-old Hartford – into the world on 7 September.

They joked that while they are smitten with the new arrival, they are concerned their daughter will “terrorise” her new sibling. Read on to know all they said.

Sharing a series of photos of herself with Messer, Stassi Schroeder wrote on Instagram “MESSER RHYS CLARK, born at 12:04 am on September 7th, 7 lbs 14 oz, 19.5 inches. We love him so much already, send prayers Hartford doesn’t terrorize him.(sic)”

The couple revealed in March they were expecting a baby boy, just a week after announcing Stassi’s pregnancy. They shared a video of them finding out the news on their ‘The Good The Bad The Baby’ podcast and the 35-year-old reality star admitted the news hadn’t come as a shock.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules‘ star said, “I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy. I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe… I don’t know how to f****** explain it.”

Stassi Schroeder – who married Beau Clark in 2020 – previously admitted she wants a “s*** ton” of children. She told Us Weekly magazine: “It is my fantasy to have a s*** ton of children, a lot of them. But children are really expensive. I’m discovering as life goes on – they’re very expensive and I feel like they’re the most time-consuming thing in the entire world.”

Despite this, Stassi insists she won’t be rushing into any big decisions. She said: “When I think about what I want my children’s lives to be like, I want to be able to devote so much attention to each of them and give them as much as possible. I’m like, ‘If I had a third, how would I give that one as much attention as these other two?’ So at this point, I feel like two is a great number for me, but never say never because I might wake up one day and decide today’s the day. You never know.”

