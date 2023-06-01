Lala Kent was “triggered” by Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair.

The 32-year-old beauty has acknowledged that Tom and Raquel’s affair struck a chord with her, after she went through an acrimonious split from Randall Emmett.

In a clip of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion – which has been shared with ‘Entertainment Tonight’ – Lala Kent explained: “I think at that point in time, I was extremely triggered by my own situation and I was just feeling like I didn’t want anything that had happened to me to happen to other chicks.”

Lala Kent became visibly emotional as she discussed Tom’s months-long affair with Raquel.

Asked why she was feeling so emotional, Lala Kent – who split from Randall in 2021 after she accused her ex-fiance of cheating on her – replied: “No, no, we’re not doing that.”

Earlier this month, Lala Kent admitted that she was “out for blood” during the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion.

The reality star took to social media to defend her behaviour during the TV reunion, revealing that she wanted to defend Ariana Madix while also bashing Tom and Raquel over their affair.

Explaining her attitude, Lala wrote on Instagram: “Remember, Raquel was calling me a ‘mistress bimbo’ well into her affair with her best friend’s man. Sandoval always tried to school me on being real.

“I love my friend Ariana, so of course I was going to defend her… how heavy I went though, was due to what Raquel and Sandoval had constantly pushed onto me, while they were doing what they were doing. I was out for blood. 2 things can be true at once. (sic)”

Ariana, 37, split from Tom after it was revealed that he had an affair with Raquel.

