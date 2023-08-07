Raquel Leviss’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-stars doubt she’ll appear in season 11 of the show.

The 28-year-old reality star hasn’t shot a single scene for season 11 since filming restarted in June, and her co-stars are becoming convinced she won’t join the fold at all, according to TMZ.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s more, none of her co-stars, except Tom Sandoval, has been in touch with Raquel since they filmed the reunion episode of the show earlier this year.

Since then, Raquel has spent time at a mental health facility, after it emerged that she’d had a months-long affair with Tom.

The affair led to Tom’s split from Ariana Madix and prompted a backlash against Raquel.

The reality star actually took to social media to apologize after news of the affair emerged.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)”

Raquel also promised to reflect on her mistakes.

The TV star – who recently returned home after spending some time at a mental health facility – said: “I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)”

Must Read: Breaking Bad Salaries: ‘Walter White’ Bryan Cranston Earned $75,000 More Than ‘Jesse Pinkman’ Aaron Paul Every Episode, This Is How Much ‘Hank’ Dean Norris Got Paid!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News