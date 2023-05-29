The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent isn’t interested in hearing your critique of what “poked” her pumped-up pout.

Lala Kent, who is a reality television personality, said in a video posted to Instagram: “Don’t worry who touches mine because what my face is poked with does not affect you whatsoever. I don’t care what your face looks like. Don’t care about what mine looks like.”

Lala Kent – has a two-year-old daughter Ocean with her ex Randall Emmett – admitted she know she looked “so much better” in her early 20s.

Lala Kent said: “I don’t need anyone saying, ‘Stop touching your face,’ and ‘you look so much better in Season 4. Like, didn’t we all look so much better when we were like 23 [and] 24? We was all hitting different.”

In January last year, the blonde beauty confessed to comedian Heather McDonald, 52, that she had gone to far with the work in the past prior to “perfecting the craft”.

Lala Kent said: “I was getting Botox in the forehead, but not above the brows anymore because I already have a high arch. I got filler in the cheeks, jaw and chin. Then, I would get a little lip injection.”

She divulged that she had taken a three-year break from procedures that began when she was expecting her little one.

Lala Kent added: “I do look in the mirror [now] and go, ‘What is this? Why is my face moving?’”

Recently, the Bravo star reflected on that “dynamic” with her castmates on her reality show – which centres on the staff of the restaurants owned by the ex ‘Real Housewives of Beverley Hills’ star Lisa Vanderpump – was “strange” amid the explosive revelation that Tom Sandoval had been having a long affair with his now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix’s friend Raquel Weiss, which has been dubbed ‘Scandoval’.

Lala said: “This is a group where [if] you sleep with my boyfriend, I’m mad at you for now and then we go back to being best friends. The dynamic between all of us is very strange but it’s incredible to watch. “And even though we’ve all evolved into different jobs and buying homes [and] having children, the level of crazy is still there.”

