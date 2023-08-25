Lala Kent thinks reality TV is a “very intense environment”.

The 32-year-old star admits that reality TV isn’t for everyone, after Raquel Leviss quit ‘Vanderpump Rules’ following the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal.

Lala Kent said on her ‘Give Them Lala’ podcast: “I don’t think that reality TV is for everyone. It is a very intense environment.”

“If you are not mentally tough as f***, it can break you. It definitely can,” Lala Kent added.

Lala Kent explained, “Now, to say that Raquel was a victim of something, I don’t know. What I do know is you made a decision to sleep with your best friend’s partner of ten years. You didn’t need to do that. No one was forcing you to do it and no one asked you to do that.”

Tom split from Ariana Madix after news of his affair with Raquel emerged.

Raquel subsequently took to social media to apologise for her behavior.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)”

Raquel also promised to reflect on her mistakes.

The TV star – who recently returned home after spending some time at a mental health facility – said: “I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)”

