Lala Kent suspects Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with more than one woman.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star split from Ariana after it was revealed that he had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss – but Lala has now suggested that Tom might’ve cheated on her with other women.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the season ten finale of the show, Lala said: “A few years ago, I heard the rumours that Tom and Billie Lee go off and do whatever they go and do.”

Tom and Billie have previously denied the accusation. But Lala, 32, suggested that the rumour deserves closer scrutiny.

She said: “We need to open that case back up! It went cold, and I don’t think it needs to be cold no more.”

Billie left ‘Vanderpump Rules‘ back in 2019. However, she previously revealed that she doesn’t want to take sides in the cheating scandal.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Tom and Ariana are my family. They have been there for me over the years and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. It saddens me that people are so fixated on picking a side. Both are human and are both hurting in their own ways.

“There is a world where you can support and be there for both parties and that’s the world I choose to live in. There is also no reason for this to continue to be so divisive. Ariana is happy and Tom is really working hard on himself. I’ll continue to love and support them unconditionally.”

Meanwhile, Lala recently revealed that she’s still trying to “bounce back” after her split from Randall Emmett.

The TV star split from her ex-fiance in acrimonious circumstances in 2021 – but Lala has already taken some inspiration from Ariana, who is now dating fitness coach Daniel Wai.

She told E! News: “I still have not been able to bounce back from the betrayal in my relationship, and it’s been a year and a half, so just watching her, it’s like, ‘Wow, maybe there are good men that I can open myself up to.'”

Must Read: BTS & BLACKPINK’s Agencies Finally Broke Silence Commenting On V & Jennie’s ‘Relationship Rumours’ Paris Video, Have To Say This!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News