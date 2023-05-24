Ariana Madix found filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion to be “tough”.

The 37-year-old TV star split from Tom Sandoval after it was revealed that he had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, and Ariana has now admitted to having mixed feelings about the reunion.

Speaking to E! News, Ariana Madix shared: “There’s never been any reunion in any season, regardless of what was going on, where the cast – all of us – felt united.

Ariana Madix added, “It was tough, but I almost felt more confident going into that day than I have on any other day filming a reunion.”

Despite this, Ariana struggled to eat and sleep after she learned about Tom Sandoval’s affair.

She said: “It was a very dark period of time for me. I had my friends stay the night with me every single night to make sure that I was at least feeling OK to try to rest.”

Ariana Madix recently revealed that she won’t film again with Tom Sandoval or Raquel Leviss.

The reality star – who started dating Tom in 2014 – told the New York Times newspaper: “I have nothing to say to either of them.

“Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

Ariana also accused Tom of having “no integrity”.

Asked why the public has latched onto the cheating scandal, Ariana Madix replied: “I think our relationship was so longstanding that people, including myself, saw it as end game.

“I also think the people involved were so duplicitous and deceitful. [Tom] was also someone who was constantly preaching about integrity when it came to other people taking accountability and I think that shift in him – having no integrity – is something that shocked people.

“Plus, there are also so many people who can relate to the situation and can put themselves in my shoes.”

