Ariana Madix’s Dancing with the Stars experience has helped her to move on from Tom Sandoval.

The 38-year-old star split from Tom after it emerged that he had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, but Ariana has managed to move on from the drama thanks to her appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

Ariana Madix explained to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I love to perform; I love to be on stage, and it’s just nice to be kind of over here and doing this with the best partner. You know?”

Ariana Madix has also cherished the support of her new boyfriend Daniel, who has sat among the audience every week.

She shared: “It’s really, really nice. He’s so supportive.

“So many of my best friends were here tonight, and they’re just the best. And I’m so lucky I just feel like somehow, somewhere, the cosmic universe, whatever, I won the lottery when it comes to the best friends and the best support system. Truly.”

Meanwhile, Tom recently revealed that he quit drinking after the cheating scandal.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules‘ star confessed to overhauling his lifestyle after the drama erupted.

He said on the ‘Everybody Loves Tom’ podcast: “I haven’t drank since … I believe it was April 4th or 5th.

“I didn’t really tell a lot of people during the process. I think that kind of helps.

“I also quit smoking cigarettes. I was kind of at the point where I was just chain-smoking cigarettes all day, every day.”

Tom Sandoval also revealed that he regrets hurting Ariana Madix.

He said: “I would never, ever want to hurt somebody like that. Even like my worst enemy. But I think that’s why sometimes you end up hurting those people you care about the most is because of your strong connection with them.”

