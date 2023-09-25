Usher is revelling in a bromance with David Beckham that has been going on for more than a decade.

The ‘Love in This Club’ R and B singer, 44, said the 48-year-old former footballer has been to a string of his shows and is capable of “busting” his “a**” when they exercise together.

He told the Mail on Sunday’s You magazine: “David’s been to many shows of mine – he’s always been a fan.

“And I’ve always been a fan of his, as a brand maker.”

Like David – who made a fortune with his former partnership with Scotch whisky brand Haig Club – Usher is a booze ambassador and has a tie in with cognac Rémy Martin XO.

He added he recently bumped into David at a recent class taught by the motivational fitness coach Angela Manuel-Davis – leading to the footballer to bust his “a**” in the lesson.

Usher – born Usher Raymond IV – said: “Angela decided that she wanted me to ride in the front, which is the hardest row.

“So, here I am sitting on a bike next to David Beckham, who is still performing at the same rate as he was when he was kicking a ball.

“He busted my a**, man.”

Usher added about the importance of respecting others in the showbiz game: “No one man is an island. It may seem that way. But if you take an incredible plant and then you look below the surface, there’s roots that ground it.

“That’s what makes me the artist that I am – the roots of my inspiration, the people that have supported, engaged and introduced me to the outer limits of what it is to be an artist.”

In 2012, it emerged David, who has four kids with wife Victoria, 49, organised a phonecall from his boy Brooklyn’s then-idol Usher for his 13th birthday.

It emerged on Sunday (24.09.23) Usher will be headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, on 11 February at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, just outside Las Vegas.

The announcement came in the form of a video released online featuring the singer and 42-year-old reality star Kim Kardashian, which showed her calling him to tell him the news while he was working on music in the studio.

Usher previously told Access Hollywood about the chance to play the Super Bowl show: “I’d be a fool to say no. If things line up the way we would all hope, one day that moment would happen.

“I’ve had the opportunity to grace the stage in support of ‘OMG’ and Will.i.am but that was one moment.”

