Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thinks Vladimir Putin feels “very afraid” amid the uprising in Russia.

The 45-year-old president took to Telegram after Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenary group were accused of committing “treason” by Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia.

Zelenskyy – whose country was invaded by Russia in 2022 – wrote: “Today is a day when there definitely should be no silence. And we definitely need leadership.

“Today the world saw that the bosses of Russia do not control anything. Nothing at all. Complete chaos. Complete absence of any predictability. And it is happening on Russian territory, which is fully loaded with weapons.

“The world should not be afraid. We know what protects us. Only our unity. Ukraine will definitely be able to protect Europe from any Russian forces, and it doesn’t matter who commands them. We will protect. The security of Europe’s eastern flank depends only on our defense. And that is why every manifestation of support for our defense is support for your defense, everyone in the free world.

“I will say it in Russian. The man from the Kremlin is obviously very afraid and probably hiding somewhere, not showing himself. I am sure that he is no longer in Moscow. He calls somewhere, and asks something… He knows what he is afraid of because he himself created this threat. All evil, all losses, all hatred – he himself who spreads it. And the longer he can run between his bunkers, the more you all will lose… all who are connected with Russia.”

Zelenskyy added that Vladimir Putin needs to be ousted from the Kremlin.

He wrote: “The longer your troops stay on Ukrainian land, the more devastation they will bring to Russia. The longer this person is in the Kremlin, the more disasters there will be.”

