Following a record-breaking year that included the release of her fifth studio album ‘Versions of Me’ and earning a Grammy nomination for best new artist, the award-winning singer, 30, will appear at the event on 10 June at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

She said: “I’m so excited that the news is finally out! I’m delighted to be performing at the ‘UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show’ by Pepsi and I can’t wait to co-headline alongside Burna Boy. We’re going to bring an unmissable show to fans in the stadium and around the world, so make sure to tune in on June 10th – you won’t want to miss this!”

Anitta – born Larissa de Macedo Machado – is the biggest ever global female popstar to come from Brazil and has amassed 64.1 million Instagram followers, 22.6 million monthly Spotify listeners and over 17 million YouTube subscribers, garnering more than 7 billion views.

Now in its seventh year, the ‘UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show’ – formerly known as the ‘UEFA Champions League Opening Ceremony’ – is billed as uniting “music, sport and culture through a show-stopping performance”.

UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein said: “This season’s spectacle promises to be unforgettable, with an exciting line-up of artists set to take the stage ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul.

“We’re proud of our longstanding partnership with Pepsi, which enables us to bring even more excitement to fans and we are looking forward to sharing this seasons ‘UEFA Champions League Kick Off Show’ by Pepsi with everyone.”

Fans will have the opportunity for the first time to be a part of the performance via the #PepsiKickOffShow challenge, launched in March

Gustavo Reyna, Pepsi’s senior director of global marketing, added: “Each year, we are proud to work with the biggest and most exciting names in music to provide first-class entertainment moments for fans around the world.

“This year’s 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi will be co-headlined by global superstars Anitta and Burna Boy – two artists who embody our ‘Thirsty For More’ philosophy, which celebrates people’s thirst for life – and we’re excited to see fans actively being part of this unmissable show via the #PepsiKickOffShow challenge. It’s going to be a truly fantastic spectacle!”

Broadcast in over 200 countries and territories, fans will be able to tune in to watch the performance via their local broadcaster and UEFA.com, as well as on the official UEFA YouTube and UEFA Champions League TikTok channels.

