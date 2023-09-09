Tyler Stanaland is “picking up the pieces” after his divorce from Brittany Snow.

The ‘Selling The OC’ star and actress Brittany split in 2022 with their marriage officially dissolved in July 2023 and while Tyler admitted dealing with the split during filming was difficult, he believes “time heals all wounds”.

He told PEOPLE: “It’s one of those things where time heals all wounds and you see me as I’m going through it and picking up the pieces and finding my feet again. But luckily I had great people around me and dove into work. I think I’m still healing, in certain ways from it, but I keep saying divorce doesn’t have to be a bad thing. You learn and grow from it.

“Hopefully I am a better person because of that relationship.”

And, Tyler revealed fans will see a new side to him on season two of his Netflix series.

He said: “I definitely speak up more. I’m inherently a little more private, and I don’t want to say ‘shy,’ but I’m not necessarily the center of attention. In season two, I definitely use my voice a bit more to both my benefit and detriment.”

‘Pitch Perfect‘ actress Brittany, 37, and Tyler, 34, tied the knot in 2020 before splitting two years later.

She said at the time: “We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

