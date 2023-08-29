Trinny Woodall created one of her best-selling products after she thought she looked like “s***” during Covid.

The TV presenter-turned beauty entrepreneur, 59, launched her Trinny London cosmetics range in 2017, which expanded to skincare in April 2022, and which now has 222 employees and sells in the UK, Australia and America.

She told The Guardian about creating one of her most popular products, the De-Stress tinted serum foundation: “This is a very unscientific way of explaining, but it reduces the level of cortisol in your skin.”

Trinny produced it while her firm’s lab was unable to test widely because of Covid restrictions and she became her own guinea pig.

The Guardian profile on her said: “One morning she looked in the mirror and thought, ‘God, I look like s***’ and slapped on the prototype.”

Trinny added after trying it out: “I really looked great. I was like, ‘F***! We have it!’”

Her company is now working on 14 other ideas, including one for the neck.

Trinny said: “We have tons of muscles on our face and tons of opportunities for tightening up slackness. But when you get menopausal, your epidermis and dermis separate in the neck.

“I’m thinking: ‘What ingredient can literally glue those two back together?’

“A crazy idea, all right. At the moment you can spend £200 on Le Mer or Sisley or whatever, but is it going to change your neck?

“I’m thinking: ‘Could I be the person to invent something that works?’”

A bottle of Trinny’s BFF Skin Perfector, costing £39, sells every 30 seconds – and was selling every 15 when it launched.

Trinny also posts to her four million-plus social media followers multiple times a day.

But she insisted about her make-up tutorials being spur of the moment: “I slap it on. I don’t always have my glasses, so it’s not always perfect. But I’m saying to people: ‘It doesn’t matter. Just try something new.’”

