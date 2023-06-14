Treat Williams Was Basking In The Beauty Of His Home Hours Right Before He Was Killed In An Unfortunate Motorcycle Accident

Treat Williams was revelling in the beauty of his home hours before he died in a motorcycle accident.

The ‘Everwood’ actor’s final Instagram posts showed him enjoying the scenery at his country farm in Manchester, Vermont, and watching hay get cut, with the star posting a video of it with the caption: “Hay Day.”

Treat Williams, who died on Monday (12.06.23) aged 71 following a motorcycle accident near Dorset, Vermont, also uploaded a photo earlier in the day showing the greenery of his grounds with the message: “There is no better smell than new mown hay.”

Treat Williams had previously revealed how he first fell in love with Vermont as a child during family vacations before settling there, and told Vermont magazine in 2021: “I bought the house that we’re in 35 years ago. I’ve always had an enormous love for Vermont, both in winter and summer.

“There was something incredibly special about it to me, and the people here are incredibly honest, real, and good-humoured. There’s also always something new to discover somewhere on a dirt road that you’ve never travelled on before.

“I think very few people are lucky as I am to say, ‘I love where I live.’ I don’t have any fantasies of being somewhere else.

“I have everything I want and need in Vermont. I’ve been all over the world, and I’ve never seen a place as beautiful as Vermont.”

Treat Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, 68, who he married in 1988, and their two children, Gill, 31, and 25-year-old Elinor.

The actor’s representative Barry McPherson confirmed the actor’s death by saying: “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right (and) a car cut him off.

“I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

Barry added to People on Monday (12.06.23): “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

The Vermont State Police said in a statement Treat Williams was “unable to avoid a collision” with a 2008 Honda Element and “was thrown from his motorcycle”.

It added: “He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.”

