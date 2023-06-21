Treat Williams’ daughter has said she loves and misses the actor in a Father’s Day tribute. Devastated Elinor ‘Ellie’ Williams, 25, posted the message on her Instagram stories after the ‘Everwood’ star died in a motorcycle accident on 12 June aged 71 when it crashed into a SUV that was turning left into a parking lot.

Treat’s daughter posted: “I love you, Dad. I miss you.” Her message came days after Ellie posted an image on Instagram as her family got together at Treat’s $1million Vermont estate, showing the actor’s dog Woody and the note: “We’re home, dad.”

Police have said Treat Williams was “unable to avoid a collision” when his $3,500 1986 Honda VT700c bike crashed into a 2008 Honda Element driven by Ryan Koss, 35, as it cut across the northbound lane of Route 30 in the Morse Hill Road area of Dorset, south-west Vermont.

Treat Williams was wearing a helmet at the time and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital via helicopter, where he was pronounced dead, and it is currently not known when Treat’s funeral will be held.

The Boston Globe has reported Lieutenant Steven Coote said investigators have not yet made “a formal determination” on who was to blame for the fatal crash.

He added Ryan, who is from Pownal in the south-western corner of Vermont, was screened and officers “determined there wasn’t any evidence of impairment” such as alcohol involved at the time.

Ellie Williams told fans after her dad Treat’s death she was experiencing pain like she had “never felt”.

She captioned a throwback image of her father Treat Williams posted on her Instagram Story: “This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered.”

Ellie added: “Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak.”

Treat’s close relationship with Elinor is obvious from his Instagram, with the actor last week captioning a snap of her on his feed: “I miss you daughter.”

She replied in the comments: “Thanks dad I love you.”

Along with Ellie, Treat Williams is survived by his wife Pam Van Sant, 68, who he married in 1988, and his 31-year-old son Gill.

