Travis Barker is “constantly checking” on his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian after rejoining his tour with Blink-182.

The rocker rushed home from the road earlier this month when Kourtney was admitted to hospital to undergo “urgent fetal surgery” to save their unborn baby – forcing the band to postpone a number of shows – and he later rejoined his bandmates in Europe while his partner recovered at home, but Travis is said to be in regular contact to make sure she’s alright.

A source told Etonline.com: “Travis Barker is constantly checking in on her and making sure she’s feeling OK … [He] can’t wait to be home with her and is so grateful that she’s doing well and that their future baby is healthy.”

The insider added: “Kourtney Kardashian is focusing on taking care of herself and making sure everyone in her family is feeling good across the board. Travis and Kourtney are very united, their kids are getting along, and everyone is excited for the baby to arrive.”

The baby is expected to arrive any time between October and December while Travis is due to finish the current leg of Blink-182’s tour in Las Vegas on October 22. The tour then takes a break before resuming in Perth, Australia on February 8.

Kourtney Kardashian – who has three other children with her ex Scott Disick – addressed the health scare in a post on Instagram, thanking Travis for rushing home from his tour with Blink-182 to be by her side. She wrote: “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent foetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

