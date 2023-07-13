Tori Spelling’s decision to move into a $100-a-night motel with her five children reportedly has nothing to do with her rumoured split from Dean McDermott.

The 50-year-old ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress has children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, six, with ‘Due South’ actor Dean, 56, and was photographed leaving the accommodation in the Los Angeles area on Saturday (08.07.23) in the wake of claims she has broken up with the star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But a source told Us Weekly the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Tori Spelling booked rooms at the humble establishment due to the ongoing mould issue in their marital home.

The insider said: “Tori Spelling and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation. They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mould problem at their house. Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn’t going to subject herself or her kids to that.”

Page Six had reported said Tori Spelling “looked distraught” as she left the motel with her kids.

She was forced to move her family out of a rental home earlier this year after discovering an “extreme” mould infestation was causing them to suffer serious health issues.

Tori said in May the toxic fungus had been “slowly killing” her family for three years as she asked her fans to recommend a lawyer.

The actress grew up living in a $165 million mansion owned by her late TV producer dad Aaron Spelling, who died aged 83 in 2006 from stroke complications.

She had a bitter fall out with her family after she only got $800,000 of Aaron’s $500 million fortune.

She faced another setback in June when Dean posted then deleted a statement announcing that they had separated after 17 years of marriage.

He said online: “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.”

The actor, who also has son Jack, 24, with his first wife Mary Jo Eustace, 61, added, “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

Dean was then seen moving his belongings into storage, while Tori was photographed wearing a “Boys Lie” T-shirt.

The pair have been dogged for years by split rumours and they were both spotted without their wedding rings throughout 2021 – the same year Tori admitted they had been sleeping in separate rooms.

Tori’s mum Candy, 77, has insisted that she would “of course” financially support her daughter amid her marriage woes.

She last week told TMZ: “I love my daughter, and I support her in whatever she does. I support my daughter.”

Must Read: Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Want To Work At Their Relationship ‘At All Costs’? New Report Claims They Seem To Have Overcome It All Quite Quickly

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News