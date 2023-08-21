Tori Spelling has been in hospital for four days suffering a mystery illness.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress, 50, who has been living in a motel and motorhome with her five children after apparently falling on hard times, shared her health update with fans in an Instagram post on Sunday (20.08.23) that showed her with a drip in her arm.

She said in one of two captions overlayed on the snap – which also showed her patient wristband with an admission date of August 17: “4th day her and I’m missing my kiddos so much… .”

Tori added the message at the bottom of the picture: “Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way.”

The actress’ hospitalisation came one day after she was spotted filming an unknown project in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

She was photographed looking polished on set in a red pantsuit styled with a black lace camisole.

Tori started shooting weeks after she was snapped living in a motorhome on camping grounds in Ventura, California, with her five children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and six-month-old Beau.

Before the move, Tori and her children had moved into a $100-a-night motel in LA.

Tori is rumoured to have split from her estranged husband Dean McDermott after the ‘Due South’ actor, 56, said online in June after their 17 years of marriage: “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

It has been reported Tori could have lived in a Bel-Air mansion before moving her family into the motel and motorhome.

Page Six said Bravo’s ‘Million Dollar Listing’ realtor Josh Flagg, 37, offered her his $9 million home before she made the choice to move out.

The outlet said a source claimed Tori lived at the pad for six days before she moved in the motel.

An insider said: “(At the time) she seemed surprisingly in good spirits.

“Josh offered his home to her (temporarily) while he was traveling in Europe.”

Josh has not commented on the report, but Page Six said he and Tori are “like brother and sister”.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight about Tori’s move to the motel and RV: “The mould situation (at her house) is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great.”

