Tori Spelling and the five children she has with her estranged husband Dean McDermott are reportedly staying at a $100-a-night motel.

The 50-year-old ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress has kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, six, with ‘Due South’ actor Dean, 56, and was photographed leaving the accommodation in the Los Angeles area on Saturday (08.07.23) after her split from the star.

Page Six said Tori “looked distraught as she left the humble accommodations with her brood”.

She was forced to move her family out of a rental home earlier this year after discovering an “extreme” mould infestation was causing them to suffer serious health issues.

She said in May the toxic fungus had been “slowly killing” her family for three years as she asked her fans to recommend a lawyer.

Tori grew up living in a $165 million mansion owned by her late TV producer dad Aaron Spelling, who died aged 83 in 2006 from stroke complications.

She had a bitter fallout with her family after she only got $800,000 of Aaron’s $500 million fortune.

Tori Spelling faced another setback in June when Dean posted then deleted a statement announcing that they had separated after 17 years of marriage.

He said online: “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.”

The actor, who also has son Jack, 24, with his first wife Mary Jo Eustace, 61, added, “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

Dean was then seen moving his belongings into storage, while Tori was photographed wearing a “Boys Lie” T-shirt.

The pair have been dogged for years by split rumours and they were both spotted without their wedding rings throughout 2021 – the same year Tori admitted they had been sleeping in separate rooms.

Tori’s mum Candy, 77, has insisted that she would “of course” financially support her daughter amid her marriage woes.

She last week told TMZ: “I love my daughter, and I support her in whatever she does. I support my daughter.”

