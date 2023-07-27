Tori Kelly is “feeling stronger”, days after being hospitalised with severe blood clots.

The 30-year-old singer was taken to ICU over the weekend after collapsing and her husband Andre Murillo has now shared a health update for the ‘Sing’ star, telling fans she is “not fully out of the woods” yet but they are feeling optimistic about her recovery.

Talking about Tori Kelly’s health, Andre wrote on his Instagram Story: “Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. “Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers.” The 33-year-old baseball player ended his update with a thank you to fans who had offered support. He wrote: “Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!”

Tori Kelly was apparently taken for emergency care on Sunday (23.07.23) after fainting while out for dinner and doctors in Los Angeles found blood clots in her legs and lungs. TMZ has reported medics are “still working” to determine if there are clots around her heart.

A source told the outlet: “Tori Kelly was at dinner in downtown LA on Sunday night with friends when her heart started beating really fast… Tori passed out, and was out for a while.

“Tori Kelly’s friends wanted to make sure she wasn’t taken to a hospital downtown, and instead taken to Cedars-Sinai – one of the country’s premiere hospitals – so they carried her outside, loaded her in a vehicle and sped to the hospital instead of calling an ambulance.”

Tori – who rose to fame as a contestant on ‘American Idol’ in 2010 with her songs featuring in films including ‘Sing’ and ‘Sing 2’ – has been relatively out of the spotlight since her last album in 2020, but she had been making a comeback this year.

She debuted her latest single ‘Missin U’ in March and surprised fans by dyeing her once-blonde curls black.

