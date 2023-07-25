Tori Kelly’s Husband Shares An Emotional Message On His Instagram After Singer Is Reportedly Diagnosed With Blood Clots Around Her Heart

Tori Kelly’s husband has shared her lyrics about being alone and petrified in the wake of the singer’s reported hospitalisation for “severe” blood clots.

Baseball player André Murillo, 33, posted a black screen to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (25.07.23) with 30-year-old Tori’s verse from Justin Bieber’s ‘Where Do I Fit In’ playing, amid claims doctors have her in an ICU checking if she has clots around her heart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tori Kelly sang on the 2021 track: “When I’m all alone and fear is all I see, Sitting in the silence with these insecurities, It’s then you remind me, you’re holding me tight, And you love me completely, you’re always by my side.”

Tori Kelly was apparently taken for emergency care on Sunday (23.072.3) after doctors in Los Angeles found blood clots in her legs and lungs.

TMZ has reported medics are “still working” to determine if there are clots around her heart.

A source told the outlet: “She was at dinner in downtown LA on Sunday night with friends when her heart started beating really fast… Tori passed out, and was out for a while.

“Tori’s friends wanted to make sure she wasn’t taken to a hospital downtown, and instead taken to Cedars-Sinai – one of the country’s premiere hospitals – so they carried her outside, loaded her in a vehicle and sped to the hospital instead of calling an ambulance.

“Tori’s getting care in the ICU. Doctors have discovered clots in Tori’s legs and her lungs and are still working to determine if any clots are around her heart. The singer’s been in and out of consciousness during her hospitalisation.”

Tori Kelly – who rose to fame as a contestant on ‘American Idol’ in 2010 with her songs featuring in films including ‘Sing’ and ‘Sing 2’ – has been relatively out of the spotlight since her last album in 2020, but she had been making a comeback this year.

She debuted her latest single ‘Missin U’ in March and surprised fans by dyeing her once-blonde curls black.

The Grammy winner said online in June last year about her lack of song releases: “I see your comments and I get frustrated too because I just wanna put this music out and tour again but unfortunately it’s not as simple as just releasing songs whenever I want.

“I wish the business side of things didn’t sometimes slow down the process… but that being said… it’s led to a better situation and I’m so grateful for the team around me.

“So yes it’s taken longer than I would’ve liked and I’m so grateful for y’alls patience.

“Trust me when I say… it’ll all be worth it.”

Must Read: When Cardi B’s Husband Offset Got Angry & Threw Punches In The Crowd After A Fan Splashed Champagne At Her In The Middle Of Her Performance At A Strip Club

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News