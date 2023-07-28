Tori Kelly Surprises Fan After Battling A Health Scare & Spills Beans About Her New EP Releasing It's Sooner Than You Think

Tori Kelly has told fans she is bringing out her new EP in the next 24 hours. The 30-year-old singer was taken to an ICU at the weekend after collapsing and her husband, and on Thursday spoke out for the first time since it was reported she had clots on her lungs and possibly heart to reassure fans she was recovering but admitted she was left heartbroken at having to put her music plans on hold.

She followed up the Instagram message by reposting a note and still from a photoshoot taken two weeks ago reassuring her followers her new record was coming out on 28 July.

Tori Kelly captioned the post: “My EP ‘Tori’ comes out July 28!! Pre-save to make it yours now (heart emoji.) This is the first taste of much more to come… .”

Earlier on Thursday, she told fans on Instagram via a picture of a handwritten note she posted on her feed: “As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges.

“It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can’t stop thinking about you. I’m feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover.

“I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me.

“Of course I’m heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first.

“Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years. I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!”

“I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” added Tori Kelly.

The songwriter captioned the social media upload with “deuteronomy 31:8,” which reads” “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”

Tori Kelly fainted during lunch with friends on Sunday (22.07.23) and was rushed to a West Hollywood hospital, where blood clots were found in her legs and lungs, TMZ reported Monday.

As the Grammy winner remained in “serious condition,” her husband, André Murillo, addressed her health scare via Instagram.

The basketball player, 33, shared lyrics about “fear” from his wife and Justin Bieber’s collaboration ‘Where Do I Fit In’ on Tuesday (25.07.23.)

The next day he revealed even though Tori was “smiling and feeling stronger,” she was not yet “out of the woods”.

He said on an Instagram Story: “Just waiting on a few more answers. Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!”

