Tony Hawk says Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are doing the score for the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ movie.

The 55-year skateboarding legend spilled the tea about the Oscar winning duo putting together the soundtrack to the new adaption of the beloved childhood classic franchise – which centres on about crime fighting turtle brothers – when talking about his cover of Nine Inch Nail’s 1992 song, ‘Wish’ that featured Trent and Atticus.

He said on his podcast ‘Hawk vs Wolf’ to his co-host Jason Ellis: “Him and Atticus were working on ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ […] When I went there, they were working on the soundtrack to that movie that [co-writer, producer, and Bebop voice actor] Seth [Rogen] told us about.”

The flick’s director Jeff Rowe confirmed the speculation on Twitter and admitted he didn’t possess “the vocabulary” to do the musical pair’s work justice.

Jeff said: Well now that my teenage hero @tonyhawk has leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING. Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn’t know existed. I don’t have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much.”

Tony’s cover – which also included the musical talent of The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman, The Bronx’s Brad Mager and Every Time I Die’s Ryan Leger -was always something the organiser, the Fairmounts’ frontman Mikey Hawdon always “wanted” to do.

He said in the description: “I also knew that if we ever did, the lineup would have to be just right. I couldn’t be happier with the passion and energy that this crew brought and delivered. Much love to all involved.”

