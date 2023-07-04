Tony Hadley is to perform swing classics as part of a new UK tour. The 63-year-old singer is best known as the frontman of the 1980s new wave band Spandau Ballet but has been inspired by his childhood memories to launch ‘The Big Swing Tour’ – which will visit concert halls across the UK throughout March 2024 – where he will peform the hits of jazz icons like Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, and Frank Sinatra as well as his own classics.

He said: “My love of swing music began when I was very young. The preparation for Sunday lunch was never without the classic sounds of Sinatra, Bennett and many more…

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Then years later, when we formed our first band at school which eventually would become Spandau Ballet, I was reminded by my parents that although I loved punk rock, if I was serious about pursuing a career as a professional singer, never to forget the classic jazz vocalists. So there I was listening to the Sex Pistols and The Clash alongside Tony Bennett and Jack Jones!” Tony Hadley said.

The ‘Gold’ hitmaker – who will be joined by the Fabulous TH Band alongside a full brass section for the swinging shows – went on to add that his new show will be “totally different” from his usual rock style and wants audiences to have an “amazing night out” celebrating songs from the classic jazz era.

Tony Hadley added: “I’ve always loved performing live, but this swing tour is totally different from our normal rock shows! I want audiences to come and enjoy a night of amazing songs from an incredible era of music alongside some great songs from my own repertoire.”

Tickets will be available from: MyTicket.co.uk and TonyHadley.com from 7 July.

Tour Dates:

3 March Portsmouth The Guildhall

5 March Guildford G-Live

7 March Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

10 March Bristol Beacon

12 March Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

13 March Birmingham Symphony Hall

14 March Manchester Bridgewater Hall

16 March Gateshead The Sage

17 March Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

19 March Southend Cliffs Pavilion

20 March London Palladium

21 March Ipswich Regent Theatre

Must Read: The Idol: Selena Gomez’s Infamous Affair With The Weeknd Inspired Lily-Rose Depp’s Character? These Wild Similarities Have Left The Fans Gasping

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News