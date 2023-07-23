Tony Bennett’s widow says the world can find “joy” in his legacy “forever”.

Devastated Susan Benedetto, 56, has spoken for the first time to pay tribute to her ‘Rags to Riches’ crooner husband, whose death aged 96 was announced by his publicist on Friday (21.07.23) after the singer spent seven years battling Alzheimer’s.

Susan, who became Tony’s third wife when they married in 2007, said on Instagram: “Thank you to all the fans, friends and colleagues of Tony’s who celebrated his life and humanity and shared their love of him and his musical legacy.

“From his first performances as a singing waiter in Queens to his last performances in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall, Tony delighted in performing the songs he loved and making people happy. And as sad as today has been for all of us we can find joy in Tony’s legacy forever.”

The statement was signed by Susan and one of Bennett’s sons, Danny, who he had with his first wife, Patricia Beech.

Tony – born Anthony Dominick Benedetto – died in his native New York City two weeks before his 97th birthday, with a post on his Instagram feed saying: “Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, ‘Because of You,’ his first #1 hit.”

Tony Bennette married art student Patricia Beech in 1952, a year after he met her following one of his nightclub gigs.

Along with Danny, who became Tony’s manager, the singer had son Dae.

He and Patricia split in 1965, and four years later Patricia sued for divorce on grounds of adultery before their break-up was finalised in 1971.

His second wife was Sandra Grant, who he married in 1972 before they split in 1983.

Tony said in his 2016 autobiography ‘Just Getting Started’ about then falling in love with Susan that their 40-year age gap was initially an issue before the problem disappeared.

He said in the memoir: “Susan Benedetto has shown me how love gives you the confidence and courage to be your best self, and the inner peace and contentment that come with them.”

Tony and Susan founded the arts education charity Exploring the Arts and a performing arts high school in Queens, New York.

