Mariah Carey believes Tony Bennett is one of the most beloved and respected singers of the last century. The legendary star died on Friday and Mariah has taken to social media to heap praise on the award-winning singer.

Bennett was an American singer who sold 50 million records worldwide and secured a position on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He has won 20 Grammy Awards and was an established name. The singer passed away aged 96.

Alongside two throwback photos, Mariah wrote on Twitter: “Rest in Peace Tony Bennett. It was such an honor to work with one of the world’s most beloved, respected and legendary singers of the past century. We will miss you [heart emoji] (sic)”

Mariah recorded a duet with Tony Bennett back in 2011 for his ‘Duets II’ album. See her heartfelt tribute here.

Rest in Peace Tony Bennett. It was such an honor to work with one of the world’s most beloved, respected and legendary singers of the past century. We will miss you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/avn8K4CcgM — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 21, 2023

Elsewhere, Michael Buble has also taken to social media to praise the legendary crooner.

The singer acknowledged that Bennett played an important role in his own success.

Michael, 47, wrote on Instagram: “Tony Bennett is one of the greatest vocalists, storytellers and interpreters of all time. To say he was an important part of who I became is an understatement. My grandpa was constantly playing Tony Bennett records when I was growing up, and it was the honor of a lifetime to learn from him. Having my hero take me under his wing was one of the greatest moments of my life and my career. How did I get so lucky to kneel at the feet of the master for 2 decades?

“Tony, I’ll never stop learning from you, and I promise you I’ll do my best to keep the music we cherish alive. Rest in peace. (sic)”

Bennett’s death was announced on his Twitter account.

A statement read: “Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was Because of You, his first #1 hit.

“Tony, because of you we have your songs in our heart forever. (sic)”

