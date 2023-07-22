Bill and Hillary Clinton “loved and admired” Tony Bennett. Bennett was an American singer who sold 50 million records worldwide and secured a position on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He has won 20 Grammy Awards and was an established name. The singer passed away aged 96.

The former US President and the former Secretary of State have paid a glowing tribute to the legendary singer, who passed away on Friday (07.21.23), at the age of 96.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a joint statement posted on Twitter, the Clintons said: “We loved and admired Tony Bennett and marveled at the breadth of his talent and depth of his commitment to creating a better world.

“He brought his love for the American songbook to adoring fans around the world for more than 60 years. Tony was a serious painter, whose works proudly hang in our home; a great citizen, who marched over the Pettus Bridge all the way to Montgomery in 1965; and a dedicated philanthropist, who with his first beloved Susan founded the Exploring the Arts program for New York City schools and the Frank Sinatra School of Arts in Queens.

“We will always be personally grateful to Tony for performing at the 1993 Inaugural and for lending his talents, time and again, to support the work of the Clinton Foundation. With his singular voice and generous spirit, he lived his remarkable life with perfect pitch. (sic)”

Earlier, Barack Obama also took to social media to praise the late star.

The 61-year-old former US President described Bennett as an “iconic songwriter and entertainer”.

Alongside a throwback photo of them together, Obama wrote on Twitter: “Tony Bennett was an iconic songwriter and entertainer who charmed generations of fans. He was also a good man-Michelle and I will always be honored that he performed at my inauguration. We’re thinking of his wife Susan, his kids, and everyone who is missing him today. (sic)”

Must Read: Oppenheimer: From The Atomic Bomb Test To Cillian Murphy’s Gut-Wrenching Speech – 5 Moments That’ll Leave You Gasping For Breath In Christopher Nolan’s Brilliant Biographical Epic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News