Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval “were never a couple”.

The 28-year-old beauty and Tom had a months-long affair, which led to his split from Ariana Madix – but an insider has now revealed that they “never put a label on their relationship”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The source told PEOPLE: “After their affair was exposed and the blowback they received, they said that before defining things, they needed to take time to address the issues in their own lives that drove them to this in the first place. And that’s where things still are.”

Raquel Leviss and Tom have gone in different directions since their affair was made public.

The insider shared: “Raquel has been away in a mental health treatment facility, and hasn’t come home yet. Tom has been on the road, focusing on his music.

“There’s no split because they were never a couple.” Earlier this year, Tom admitted to having regrets about the cheating scandal.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star confessed to making lots of mistakes and revealed that he harbours regrets about his behaviour. He told TMZ: “You look back at a situation and think of all the things you shoulda, woulda, coulda done to make it better.”

The scandal led to Tom’s break up with Ariana, and he admitted that he “could have handled things way better” than he did.

Reflecting on their split, Tom explained: “Hindsight [is] like looking back when you handle a situation, well yes, I could have handled things way better.” Tom also offered a public apology shortly after the scandal erupted.

The TV star confessed to being “selfish” and “reckless” in his decision-making. He said on Instagram: “I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: BTS’ V & BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Romance Rumours Fuel As Photographer Shares Details Behind Their Viral Paris Video: “Yes, I Saw Them Well…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News