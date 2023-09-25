Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey Parker thinks his passing was “magical” and “special to watch” because “his soul was ready to leave him”.

The Wanted star was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2020 and sadly lost his battle in March 2022, at the age of 33, and Kelsey – who has daughter Aurelia, three, and son Bodhi, two, with Tom – insisted the pop star was in no “pain” when he peacefully passed away.

The 33-year-old actress talked about her husband Tom Parker’s death and told OK! Magazine: “It was magical – he didn’t die in pain.

“It was like his soul was ready to leave him and go somewhere else. It was so special to watch. It wasn’t like he was struggling or anything like that. He looked amazing and he just passed over.”

Kelsey Parker chanelled her grief into the tome ‘Kelsey Parker: With And Without You’, in which she shares how she did “everything” possible to save her spouse.

She said: “My friend said there was no stone unturned for Tom and I went to the ends of the earth to try and save him.

“I flew a Spanish doctor over to see him. There was nothing I couldn’t do or wouldn’t have done for him. You get that from the book – that I did everything. He was my absolute world, my everything and I wanted him to live in this world with us.”

Tom Parker was so focused on survival that it didn’t cross their minds to discuss his funeral plans.

Kesley said: “I think people were quite shocked by that.

“In our minds, there was no funeral. He was always going to survive. He couldn’t go there with those thoughts, so we never went there and that was it. He knew I’d plan it anyway.”

Tom’s children talk about their daddy “every day” and there are plenty of his pictures and keepsakes around the house to remember him by.

Kelsey added: “He’s still very present in the house. His pictures are everywhere. We’ve still got his book [‘Hope: My Inspirational Life’] out and his records up. We talk about him every day.

“Aurelia said to me just recently, ‘You’ve always put me to bed.’ And I said, ‘No, Daddy used to put you to bed.’ And I was telling her how Daddy used to look after her.

“Bodhi is just a mini version of Tom. He’s been wearing his cap back to front, which was Tom’s signature fashion statement, and his personality is so much like Tom’s. He really just makes me laugh.”

