Tom Holland considers his relationship with Zendaya to be “sacred”.

The 27-year-old actor and Zendaya, 26, are “incredibly protective” of their romance, and Tom insists they don’t owe anyone an explanation about their relationship.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Tom Holland starred alongside Zendaya in the Spider-Man film franchise, and they’ve attended a number of events together in recent years.

Despite this, the actor insists that they each have their own lives and their own pressures to deal with.

He said: “We’re two very busy people, and we’re on opposite sides of the world at this present time.”

Tom has enjoyed huge success over recent years, and in spite of the pressure he faces, the actor remains hugely passionate and enthusiastic about his work.

The movie star – who made his film debut in the 2012 disaster drama ‘The Impossible’ – explained: “The thing is, I love my job. I love my friends. I’m not worried about what people think. The only thing I really care about is how I feel.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya previously hailed Tom’s culinary skills, revealing that he’s much more capable in the kitchen than she is.

The actress also admitted that they’re both “control freaks”.

Speaking about her experience of living with Tom, she told The Sun newspaper: “He is really good in the kitchen, which is fortunate as I am really accident-prone.

“We learnt early on that only one of us could be in the kitchen at a time, we are both control freaks so we can’t be in there together.”

