Tom Brady wants his and Gisele Bundchen’s kids to have a “balance” following his divorce. The 45-year-old sports star has Benjamin (12) and Vivian (9) with his ex-wife. He explained that they have a “really good summer” planned as he and the supermodel have decided to split travel plans following the end of their marriage and explained that he wants them to stay “connected” with their friends and family as they go on separate vacations.

Tom – who also has Jack (15) with former partner Bridget Moynahan – told People magazine: “I’ve got my little calendar right here. We’re going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it’s the last day of school. Then they’re going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil.”

Tom Brady continued, “They got lots of good plans. These kids have a really good summer lined up.”

Tom Brady “It’s interesting because there’s so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it’s always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil.”

The former NFL star went on to add that because the children have “so many” friends and family everywhere, they need to stay connected with the use of devices but thinks that there is a “balance” with screen time and making sure they remain physically active.

He said: “They have so many friends and cousins all over the place, so keeping them connected because that’s the way we all connect right now is with our devices, but also balancing it out with all their activities and making sure that they stay really physically engaged with different things too. It’s very different than being in the northeast for all those years where we just didn’t have a lot of those types of activities.

“So I think now that there’s more of those things, I definitely find it enjoyable. I think they definitely enjoy their time out there for sure.”

