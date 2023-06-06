Tom Brady is trying to “live a life of integrity” amid celebrity gossip. The 45-year-old former NFL star – who was married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen from 2009 until 2022 and has Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivian with her – tries to “go with the flow” when it comes to being in the public eye and acknowledges that he cannot “control” everything that is written about him.

He told E! News: “I get to look in the mirror every day and know are said that are there to create business opportunities for people so, it’s just the way the world is. News changes pretty fast and I just go with the flow and do the best I can do with the opportunities that are presented in front of me. If there’s things that are written or said, they’re written or said, and you can’t necessarily go out and control them. I’m just trying to live a life of integrity and do the best that I could do.”

Meanwhile, Tom Brady – who also has son Jack, 15, with Bridget Moynahan – went on to add that he “loves” being a dad and that he and Gisele are raising their brood to have the “right values” even though they are growing up in a vastly different time to him.

“I love being a father and it’s a great responsibility to see these amazing little beans come into your life and have the opportunity to grow with them. So I’ve got three very beautiful kids that challenge me and all like different things, all different ages, likes and dislikes,” said Tom Brady.

“They’re very loving to one another and I’m trying to raise them – we all are, me and their mom – in a loving way to one another, to be very kind, very empathetic and to have a great perspective. Our kids are growing up in different ways than we grew up be want to raise them with the right values,” concluded Tom Brady.

