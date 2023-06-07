Tom Brady thinks it is “challenging” for his children to be involved in sports.

The 45-year-old former NFL star – who has Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivian with supermodel ex-wife Gisle Bundchen as well as 15-year-old son Jack with former partner Bridget Moynahan – is a seven-time Superbowl champ himself and explained that he wants his children to grow up as “unique individuals” rather than follow in the footsteps of their parents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tom Brady told E! News: “In a way, it’s very challenging for our kids to be involved with sports because there are a lot of expectations that come with that based on their parents. I want them to grow up as their own unique individuals, with their own unique traits that they’re going to contribute to the world in the way they see fit and certainly not how their mom or dad see it.”

However, Tom went on to acknowledge that the kids will have some “great opportunities” and “unique abilities” because of their genetics but is still unsure whether sports will be their chosen path.

He added: “DNA is an amazing thing that you pass on and that you see in them.

“I think our kids will have some great opportunities based on their unique abilities but I don’t know if sports will be that. Being a father is a great responsibility, seeing these amazing little beings coming into your life and have the opportunity to grow with them. I’ve got three very beautiful kids that challenge me on all my different things and all different ages and likes and dislikes. They are very loving to one another.

“I’m trying to raise them—myself and their mom—are raising them to be very kind and empathetic and to have great perspective. Our kids are growing up in different ways than we grew up but we want to raise them with great values.”

Must Read: When Alexandra Daddario Looked Like A White Lotus & Left Sydney Sweeney Stunned As She Stripped Down Publicly, Putting Her Voluptuous A** On Display

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News