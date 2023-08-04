Tom Brady has become a “minority owner” of Birmingham City FC.

The NFL legend – who retired from the sport earlier in this year – has invested in the UK Championship side in partnership with their holding company Knighthead Capital Management LLC, and will be chairman of an advisory board working with club bosses.

The Blues said the seven-time Super Bowl champion will “apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise” across various different areas, including the sports science department, and will advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programmes.

Tom hailed his new role as a “real honour”.

He said on the club’s official website: “Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me. BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I’m excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none.

“I’ve been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I’m looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham.”

New Birmingham chairman Tom Wagner welcomes the “direct impact” the 46-year-old quarterback will have on the English soccer side.

He said: “Tom Brady joining the Birmingham team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class.

“Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise. As chair of the advisory board Tom will have a direct impact on the club. The men’s, women’s, and academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge.

“The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football.

“Success does not come overnight. It takes time. But when you have great leaders in place everything becomes possible.”

