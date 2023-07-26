Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro have split.

The 30-year-old singer and Rauw have decided to end their engagement after more than three years together.

The celebrity duo retain a love and respect for each other, but they’ve now decided to go their separate ways, according to PEOPLE.

Rosalia and Rauw were first linked to each other back in 2021, and they went public with their romance in September of that year.

The former couple announced their engagement earlier this year and they have spoken in gushing terms about each other in the media.

For instance, Rauw recently hailed the singer’s discipline and her work ethic.

The 30-year-old singer told Billboard: “Rosi has a more solid music base than I do in the sense that I’m more extroverted in my music, but she’s far more disciplined.

“But she’s a freak-crazy workaholic. Piano lessons, dance lessons, voice lessons; what else can you learn when no one sings like you? At the beginning, I didn’t really get it, but after some time, I said, ‘OK, let me try to follow her lead and see.’ And the difference is huge.”

Rauw also revealed that he feels inspired by Rosalia.

He explained: “We kind of represent each other mutually.

“If I’m going to go out there and do something crazy, I sometimes think, ‘Heck, no: I’m Rosalía’s boyfriend’. I need to raise the bar, understand? We’re taking care of our prestige and our work and ensuring it always looks the part. We motivate each other to keep rising to an infinite level.”

Meanwhile, Rosalia admitted that Rauw has helped her to find a healthier “balance” in her life.

She told him: “You are far more relaxed. You’re someone who really lets go. It’s as if you have a lot of faith and just an organic feel. You’re always telling me to relax, to let go more. And just telling me that teaches and helps me. You balance me.”

