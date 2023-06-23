Tina Turner’s son Ike Jr. was arrested on drug possession charges just two weeks before her death.

Last month, the 64-year-old musician was taken into custody in Alvin, Texas on charges of alleged crack cocaine possession and tampering with evidence just 18 days before his mother died aged 83.

According to E! News, a police report says the arrest was made shortly after midnight on May 6 after officers stopped a white 2013 Ford Fusion for an “equipment violation”.

Ike Jr. was driving the vehicle, and when police investigated further it’s said they found 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and .7 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

A 32-year-old woman who was also in the car has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

It’s claimed Ike Jr. attempted to tamper with evidence as he tried to consume the narcotics during the traffic stop.

As reported by PEOPLE magazine, Captain Q.T. Arendell said: “He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him.”

Ike Jr. is the biological son of Lorraine Taylor and Ike Turner, who was married the ‘Simply The Best’ legend between 1962 and 1978.

Tina adopted him at a young age, and he briefly worked as her sound engineer following her breakup, while Ike died of an overdose aged 76 in 2007.

In 2018, Ike Jr. told the Daily Mail newspaper: “She’s the only mother I’ve ever known. But I haven’t talked to my mother since God knows when — probably around 2000.”

Tina died of natural causes on May 24, and a statement on her social media accounts hailed the impact she had on people “around the world”.

The statement read: “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

“All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

