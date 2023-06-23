Tina Turner has been hailed by her costume collaborator for having the “best body” for her revealing stage outfits.

The late singer, who died aged 83 on 24 May after years battling illnesses including severe kidney problems, is said by her friend and fashion designer Bob Mackie, 84, to have used her entire toned physique to make the most of her on-stage clothes.

He told The Guardian ahead of the launch of the opening of the ‘Diva’ exhibition at London’s Victoria and Albert museum, which features the ‘Private Dancer’ singer’s looks: “Tina Turner was larger than life right up to the end.”

Bob created Tina Turner’s so-called ‘Flame’ dress she wore in 1977, which is one of the highlights of the Diva exhibition that opens on Saturday 24 June.

It featured ribbons of red and gold sequins swinging from a nude corset, which was designed to swish around Tina’s thighs to create a fire illusion.

Bob added about the costume: “It was kind of a cavewoman dress. It didn’t just hang there like an old Halloween costume.

“She worked it. Tina had the best body, with the longest legs, and she used it all. When she was on stage she became rock’n’roll.”

The designer said about being stunned at Tina’s death: “Even though I knew she wasn’t well, losing Tina Turner was a shock.

“There was still such joy in that big rough laugh of hers. I thought she would be here for ever.”

Bob’s Guardian profile said he believes strength of will is a foundation stone of “divadom”.

He added about Tina’s relentless perfectionism: “In rehearsals, Tina would train her girls to dance the exact way that she wanted them to dance.”

Bob is considered the godfather of the naked dress trend, and as a 23-year-old assistant to designer Jean Louis, he sketched the dress in which Marilyn Monroe sang Happy Birthday to President John F Kennedy.

