Naomi Campbell will remember Tina Turner as a “legend” and an “icon”.

The Grammy-winning star passed away on Wednesday (05.24.23), aged 83, and Naomi has already taken to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to her.

The 53-year-old model wrote on Instagram: “REST in Peace and Power THE QUEEN , LEGEND, ICON. There will never be another. Cherish my times with you. (sic)”

Elsewhere, Bryan Adams has described the music star as a “powerhouse woman”.

Bryan, 63, wrote on Twitter: “RIP @tinaturner The world just lost one hell of a powerhouse woman. I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your incredible voice. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Angela Bassett has also paid a glowing tribute to the late star.

The 64-year-old actress – who played Turner in ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’, the 1993 biographical film – described her as an “iconic voice and presence”.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: “I am honoured to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world. So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be ‘simply the best.’ Angels, sing thee to thy rest … Queen.”

The music icon passed away peacefully at her home in Switzerland after battling “a long illness”.

Her spokesperson announced her passing and described Turner as “a music legend and a role model”.

