Jenifer Lewis has hailed Tina Turner as “one of the greatest entertainers that ever lived”. The Grammy-winning star passed away on Wednesday (05.24.23), aged 83, and Jenifer has paid a glowing tribute to her, revealing that she was reduced to tears after hearing the news.

Jenifer Lewis – who played her mother, Zelma Bullock, in the 1993 biopic ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ – told PEOPLE: “I tried not to cry because I’m 66 and at some point, we all have to learn how to mourn and not fall apart. But I had to allow myself to cry because she was one of the greatest entertainers that ever lived.”

Jenifer Lewis felt inspired by Tina Turner during her younger years and she also studied her artistry.

She said: “I feel like a mother, a sister, a friend, a teacher has passed this plane, and I’m grateful to Tina for being who she was. I got so much from her – my sass, my moves, everything.”

Tina Turner passed away peacefully at her home in Switzerland after battling “a long illness”.

Her spokesperson said in a statement: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

The news was also announced on Turner’s Instagram account.

A statement read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

