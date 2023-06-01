Tina Turner is said to have died unafraid of death. The late ‘Private Dancer’ designer’s long-time friend Stephen Sills said he spoke with the music icon, who died of natural causes on 24 May at her Swiss estate, just before she died and added she was ready for whatever lay ahead after years of battling health issues.

He told People: “She told me two years ago, she said, ‘Stephen, I’m ready to go anytime. I’m not scared of death. I’ve had a wonderful last part of my life. I’ve enjoyed it, but I’m tired.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tina Turner finally found love in 2013 with her husband Erwin Bach, a former music executive she married after 27 years together and following her marriage to abusive Ike Turner.

A source told People: “In her final years, she was happy and secure in her relationship. She had found true love and was able to live without fear. She had a group of friends in Switzerland and truly loved the people she was around.”

Stephen helped the star decorate her home in the South of France and said Tina struggled with dialysis after receiving a kidney from Erwin in 2017 but remained optimistic.

He added about a recent phone conversation with Tina’s housekeeper about three weeks ago, as he had plans to visit the star at her home in Switzerland this spring: “I said, ‘How’s she doing?’ He said, ‘She’s happy, and she’s comfortable. Everything’s good.’”

“She was such a fantastic friend, and she had such a force of creativity. The Tina Turner persona of performing was a made-up person.

“We used to talk about it, and she created that, and it was a beautiful image. But she was absolutely positive and energetic and interested and curious. She was just an amazing person.”

Must Read: When Leonardo DiCaprio & His Alleged ‘P*ssy Posse’ Co-Member Tobey Maguire Regretted Doing Don’s Plum Where The Actors Called Women ‘Wh*res, C*nts’ & Talked About M*sturbation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News