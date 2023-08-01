Tim McGraw Slams 'Terrible' Fan Behaviour At Concerts: "I’m Used To Soft Goods Being Thrown At Me..."

Tim McGraw thinks the recent behavior of some concertgoers has been “terrible”.

The 56-year-old singer has spoken out about fan behaviour, following a trend of concertgoers throwing various items, including drinks and phones, at artists during their performances.

Responding to the recent trend, Tim McGraw told CNN: “I think it’s terrible.

Tim McGraw added, “I mean, you could really injure somebody and you could miss and hit somebody in the audience and injure somebody. What happens if somebody gets hurt? Then it ruins the show for everybody, if somebody can’t continue performing.”

Tim is set to begin his ‘Standing Room Only Tour’ next March, and he’s already issued a warning to his fans.

Tim McGraw said: “I’m used to soft goods being thrown at me. And that’s fine, but don’t throw anything that’s got any heft to it that’s gonna hurt somebody. I just think that it’s just not appropriate to do.

“Everybody’s there to have fun and there’s just no need in any of that.”

Meanwhile, Tim McGraw recently admitted that he’s “scared to death” of the pyrotechnics on his tour.

The country music star is gearing up for what will be his first arena tour in almost a decade and while he’s “really looking forward” to performing at huge venues, Tim admitted that he’s terrified of the on-stage fireworks that he has planned for the show.

Tim McGraw told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “It’s the first time we’ve done an arena tour in a long time. I’m looking forward to it.

“We’ve got some crazy spectacular production I’m looking forward to everybody seeing. This is probably one of the coolest productions we’ve ever had. We’re gonna blow it out.

“I’m not a big pyro guy. I’m scared to death. I know myself enough that I move around all over the place and sure enough, I’ll be standing right over one of those things when it goes off. We don’t need that. I’d light my a** on fire.”

