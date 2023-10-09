Tia Mowry’s dating life is “complicated.”

The 45-year-old star – who finalized her divorce from Cory Hardrict earlier this year – has taken to social media to address her love life, urging people to stop speculating about her relationship status.

Tia Mowry – who was married to Cory between 2008 and 2023 – wrote on Instagram: “Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn’t mean I’m going to go back to something that no longer served me. That’s like implementing if I don’t book an audition or a part as an actor RIGHT AWAY I’m going to give up on my dreams.

Tia Mowry added, “Please just stop. I ain’t that weak. Please move on because I have. Thank you NEXT. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

In 2022, Tia took to social media to announce her split from Cory.

At the time, Tia Mowry promised that they would “maintain a friendship”.

Alongside a black-and-white photograph of them together, she wrote: “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Tia Mowry subsequently admitted that she had been “learning about [herself]” after their break-up.

She told E! News: “I’ve always been next to someone. I’ve always had my sister, side-by-side next to me and this is kind of the first time that I’ve ever been by myself.

“And so, I’m just really learning about myself, loving on myself and being optimistic and positive. Life is short, so just focus on the positive.”

Must Read: Aquaman Box Office: Did You Know? Jason Momoa & Amber Heard Starrer Raked In A Net Profit Of A Little Over 22% For The Makers With Its Worldwide Worth Of $1.152 Billion!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News