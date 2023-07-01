Tom Parker’s widow says her grief for the late star is relentless. Kelsey Parker, 33 – who has daughter Aurelia, three, and son Bodhi, two, with the late The Wanted singer – admitted that the family’s grief is devastating and the children still make Father’s Day cards for Tom.

Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2020 and passed away on March 30 2022 at the age of 33. Kelsey and her children have endured a tough time since Tom passed away. However, she’s also thankful for the support that she’s received.

She told The Mirror: “It was tough in the morning when we woke up. The kids had made cards at nursery for Tom Parker, which they make for their daddy, then we went and put them on his bench.

“It is just tough, and it’s just relentless – it is every day. This morning she said to me: ‘I miss my dad.’ I say, ‘we all miss daddy too’. What else do I say? It’s so hard.

“For me, celebrating Father’s Day, it’s for my children – it’s all for my children, so they can celebrate Tom and that he didn’t die in vain. So we can do something good from a rubbish situation.”

Reflecting on her experience, Kelsey who married Tom Parker in 2018 – previously told Sky News: “It’s been really, really tough for us, but then we are gonna have happy moments to celebrate Tom.

“I always say, ‘take each day as it comes’, because grief is a rollercoaster, and you know, you are never going to just wake up one day and go, ‘oh, I’m okay’. That’s just not life.

“There’s so many bereavement charities that are set up that you can go and see.

“There is so much support out there, and if you feel like you need that support, then go and seek the advice and help.”

