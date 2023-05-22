Claire Holt has confirmed she is expecting her third child.

‘The Vampire Diaries’ actress, 34, who has son James, four, and daughter Elle, two, with her real estate executive husband of five years Andrew Joblon, 40, revealed the news by displaying her baby bump while at the Cannes Film Festival.

Best known for playing Rebekah Mikaelson in ‘The Vampire Diaries’, Claire Holt showed off her bump at the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s much-hyped Western film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ on Saturday (20.05.23) while wearing a flowing grey gown on the red carpet.

Claire Holt has also said on Instagram she is expecting another child, saying in one post: “Me and no 3.” Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt)

Claire also commented in a post on her Instagram Story her family were “happy” as “we are growing”.

Among the celebrities to congratulate the actress were her ex-‘Vampire Diaries’ co-star Nina Dobrev, 34, who posted: “Omg Claire!!!!! YES!!!!!! Congrats.”

Mandy Moore, 39, added: “Awwww congrats friend!!!”

Claire – who was previously married to film producer Matt Kaplan, 39, from 2016 to 2017 – and her husband Andrew, who she wed in 2018, suffered a miscarriage before the birth of their son.

She said in a cover story for Mini Magazine in 2019: “We lost the baby late in the first trimester.

“It was devastating and I felt broken and ashamed. Because I experienced such intense grief, I found it very difficult to process things and move on.”

Claire Holt got pregnant five months later but said she felt like she was “always waiting for something to go wrong”.

She added in an Instagram post in March 2018: “I debated sharing this so soon and I’m still frightened about making such a private struggle public, but I’m doing it anyway because it’s important.

“Because of the miscarriage, I didn’t want to get my hopes up. It was quite difficult to connect with the baby and I was on edge for most of the first trimester.”

Claire marked her daughter’s birth on social media, saying on Instagram: “She’s here. Our sweet girl, Elle. After 27.5 hours of labor, she flew into the world and expanded our hearts. We are so grateful for our healthy baby and cannot wait for her to meet her big brother.”

Andrew said online at the time about his wife she had “again proved to me she is my hero and a true warrior” and said: “I love you with all my heart.”

He added: “Thank you so much for birthing this sweet little girl in a challenging year.

“All the women out there, no debate from me, you guys are the superior gender and it’s not even close!! My heart is full.”

