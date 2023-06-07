YouTube stars the Sidemen are opening their first ever retail store. The group of seven, which includes rapper-and-boxer KSI, announced they’ll be bringing their clothing brand to Bluewater shopping centre in Kent, England, this summer.

The Sidemen channel was created back in October 2013 by seven best friends and has since gained a following of 18.5 million subscribers. Having originally started out as a gaming channel, it’s branched out to include other content.

Since January 2018, they have uploaded weekly videos to their group channel under the banner of ‘Sidemen Sunday’.

The new 6000 sq ft store located at the Upper Rose Gallery next to Apricot will house Sidemen’s official merchandise and include a range of products such as their SpongeBob SquarePants collection, activewear and accessories as well as their core range of clothing, activewear and accessories.

Matt Peters, MD of Sidemen Clothing, said: “The Sidemen are undeniably pioneers in the rising world of creator-led brands and this is another huge moment which further cements that. The Sidemen and team at Sidemen Clothing are incredibly excited for the launch of our first ever store at Bluewater. I’m looking forward to seeing the brand evolve in the retail space and create a closer connection to the Sidemen fans.”

James Waugh, Centre Director at Bluewater, added: “We are delighted to announce the upcoming launch of the first-ever official Sidemen store here at Bluewater this summer. With the ever-changing landscape of physical retail, it is important for us as industry leaders to bring digital-first brands to the centre and ensure our guest experience evolves and is enhanced.

“The Sidemen shop really is something quite special and we’re in no doubt that the in-store experience will be a massive draw, not just to Sidemen fans living locally, but further afield too. Whether it’s welcoming exclusive retail brands such as the Sidemen, adding adrenaline-fuelled activities or bringing a new family-friendly event, we are always looking to innovate to make sure we offer guests the very best retail and leisure experience.”

Further details, including official opening dates, will be announced soon. Go to Bluewater.co.uk or Sidemenclothing.com for more information.

