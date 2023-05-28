Ben Barnes wants to play a superhero before he’s too old.

The 41-year-old actor previously starred as Billy Russo/Jigsaw in the Marvel series ‘The Punisher’ from 2017to 2019 and he revealed he’s had talks to feature in other comic book-based projects but they’ve never come to fruition.

Ben Barnes told SFX magazine: “Oh my God. I saw pictures the other day of one of my best friends, Will Poulter, in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. Man, he looks good.

Ben Barnes further added, “I want someone to put me in a superhero suit before I age out.“There’s definitely been some chats about a couple of superheroes over the years, which didn’t pan out.”

Ben Barnes is also open to the idea of playing Jigsaw in a new way.

He said: “I’ve watched all the Marvel movies. DC is going to start becoming an interesting space again.

“’Batman’ feels taken but I love that style of alter-ego/hero.

“I loved playing Jigsaw. I’d love to reframe him and really mess his face up this time.”

And the ‘Picture of Dorian Grey’ actor is also keen to make a romantic comedy.

He added: “I read a lot of fantasy, so I love being in it. I love watching rom-coms too, so I would like to do one.” As well as acting, Ben has released five songs over the years and explained he loves music because of its power to transport people.

He said: “Every emotion that has ever existed in man exists inside all of us. “Depending on what happens to us in our lives, depending what we put ourselves through and how people treat us, you may never experience some of those things.

“We can all feel rage. We can all feel deep desire. We can all feel shame. We can feel heartache or pure ecstasy.

“When I listen to music, I can be transported anywhere. I am so interested in other people and what they have to say for themselves.

“Music has the power to take you somewhere instantly.”

