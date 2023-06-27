Ferne McCann “always” walks around naked to admire her pregnant body.

The 32-year-old reality star already has five-year-old daughter, Sunday with her ex-partner Arthur Collins but is now expecting a baby with boyfriend Lorri Haines and explained that she has “never felt sexier” as she feels at her “prime femininity”.

She told OK! Magazine: “I’ve honestly never felt sexier in my body. Me and Lorri were laughing the other day, because he said to me, ‘You’re always naked!’ And yeah, I am, but it’s roasting, so what else can you do? I sometimes catch myself walking past the mirror and [I’m like] ‘Yeah, she’s looking good.’ I feel at my prime femininity and really sexy and that’s not in an arrogant way, but I finally feel confident in myself. I’m embracing my lumps and bumps.”

The former ‘TOWIE‘ star went on to add that she “loves” the final stages of pregnancy and is amazed by the journey her breasts have been on as she joked that the circumference of her nipples has “seriously taken over” everything for her.

She added: “I love these final stages of pregnancy. Everything feels really compact and taut. I just embrace being pregnant – it’s mind-blowing, magical and crazy all at the same time. It’s such a surreal, alien feeling. I’ll never get over that there’s a little human inside of me. I love the female form. I find it mental the journey of your boobs.

“Everything gets fuller and voluptuous and curvier. The boobs are ready for breastfeeding, put it that way. We keep joking about the circumference of the nipples, they have seriously taken over.”

