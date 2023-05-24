Jodi Benson has defended the story changes in the live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’. The 61-year-old star voiced Ariel in the original Disney 1989 animated film and can understand why lyrics to songs such as ‘Kiss the Girl’ and elements of the plot were changed to reflect the modern world.

Jodi Benson told Entertainment Weekly: “We’re talking about starting our (voiceover) sessions in ’86 (for the original film). It’s 2023, so we have to grow, we have to learn, we have to be aware of our surroundings.”

The ‘Toy Story’ actress is glad that Rob Marshall‘s movie has been able to maintain elements of the original while also adapting for the modern era. Jodi Benson said: “We’ve got to be aware of our growth as humans and what’s important now and what maybe isn’t as important.

“Things change. We’ve got to roll with that. I think that Rob and John (DeLuca, producer) have done a beautiful job of doing that, and still paying tribute and honour to our original film.

“But you’ve got to have growth. It’s very important to stay relevant with where we are, what’s going on around us. We need to be aware. So the adjustments and the fine-tuning that they needed to do, it was a must, but it was done in a beautiful way, and I’m very, very thrilled with it.”

Halle Bailey has broken down racial barriers as the first black Ariel and Benson was grateful to have the chance to pass on advice to the star.

She explained: “It’s been great for me to be able to just love on her and support her and her family.

“She did it. She has told this beautiful story, and I’m just so thrilled for her.”

